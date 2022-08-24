Engineering colleges in Telangana allowed to collect hiked fees

Hyderabad: Telangana high court judgement is nothing less than a relief for the management of engineering colleges as they are allowed to collect hiked fees from the upcoming academic year.

Petitions by 14 engineering colleges in the state sought collection of hiked fees as the Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) did not notify the new fees.

Earlier, the colleges had sent fee proposals to TAFRC and in a personal hearing, both the committee and the colleges agreed to fixation of the fee. However, the new fee structure has not been notified even after one month.

After hearing the arguments presented by Telangana engineering colleges, Justice K. Lakshman allowed the implementation of the hiked fee.

However, the court has made it clear that the task of fee fixing is the responsibility of TAFRC and the collection of the enhanced fees is a temporary arrangement.

The court also mentioned in the order that the colleges have to refund the excess amount to students if TAFRC notifies fees less than the collected amount.

TS EAMCET counselling

Meanwhile, students who have qualified in TS EAMCET have started registering for the counselling process.

As per the process, the candidates have to first register for the counselling online and then book a slot for document verification.

After document verification, candidates can exercise college selection and finally, seats will be allotted based on the rank secured by the candidates in TS EAMCET.