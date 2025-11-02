Engineering dropout held for possessing Rs 12 lakh drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW), in coordination with Masab Tank police, arrested a 28-year-old engineering dropout for possessing drugs like MDMA and cocaine worth Rs 12 lakh.

Ejaz Ahmed from Bihar was apprehended with 5 grams of weed, 15 ecstasy pills and cash worth Rs 1,100.

Police say Ahmed is a civil contractor from Bengaluru, who earlier worked with his father.

Later, he started a business in civil contracting, and although it was a success, Ahmed soon found himself in financial loss when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Burdened, Ahmed started consuming drugs with his friends and over the period, he became a peddler.

The engineering dropout soon started procuring multiple drugs, including MDMA, cocaine, weed, and ecstasy pills, from Nigerian suppliers via WhatsApp. He also received the drug through a Bengaluru-based Nigerian transporter at a lower price. Ahmed sold the same to the needy customers in Bangalore and Hyderabad at higher rates., apprehended the accused.

He has been boked under sections 8(c) r/w 22(c), 22(b), 20(b) (ii) (A), 27(A), 29, 27(a), 27(b) of NDPS Act-1985.