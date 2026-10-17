Engineering student collapses, dies in Khammam district

The deceased was identified as Raghava, a first-year student who had come home for Dasara vacation.

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Raghava
Raghava (image credit: HMTV)

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old engineering student collapsed and died in Telangana’s Khammam district on Friday, October 16.

The deceased was identified as Raghava, a first-year student who had returned home on October 14 for the Dasara vacation. The incident occurred in Gandagalapadu village in Wyra mandal while his mother was speaking to a clothes vendor.

Raghava stepped out to look at the clothes, picked a shirt and told his father that it would suit him. Moments later, he collapsed.

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His parents rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Wyra Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said the student died of cardiac arrest. He added that no case had been registered as the parents had not filed a complaint.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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