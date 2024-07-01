Engineering student killed in road accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another road accident, a 23-year-old engineering student was killed in Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to the details of the case, the accident occurred near Malakpet Metro Station on Sunday morning.

Vehicle ran over the student

During the accident, the student, H Somanna, who was riding his bike, was hit by another vehicle. As the vehicle ran over him, he died on the spot.

The pillion rider, Venkataramana, escaped with minor injuries. The incident happened as Somanna was on his way to Kacheguda Railway Station to drop Venkataramana.

Recent road accidents in Hyderabad

Last month, a 16-year-old girl riding a two-wheeler died on the spot after being hit by a minibus at Attapur.

Earlier, two 22-year-old students died in a road accident when their bike lost control and collided with a road divider in Gachibowli.

The victims were identified as Nachireddy Naveen and Mullapudi Harish Chowdary, both residents of Gachibowli.

They were rushed to Continental Hospital, Gachibowli, but were declared brought dead by the doctors.