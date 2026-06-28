England beat Panama 2-0 to reach favourable World Cup path

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored five minutes apart in the second half as England beat Panama 2-0 to move into a favorable World Cup knockout bracket.

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England beat Panama 2-0 to reach favourable World Cup path
England beat Panama 2-0 to reach favourable World Cup path

East Rutherford: Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored early in the second half, lifting England over Panama 2-0 Saturday and into what appears to be a more favourable bracket for the knockout phase of the World Cup.

On a rainy afternoon before a vocal pro-England crowd that made MetLife Stadium seem like Wembley, Panama held the European power scoreless through a first half when neither team mounted threats, and Kane had 10 touches, the fewest of any player.

Bellingham put the Three Lions ahead in the 62nd minute from Bukayo Saka’s corner kick. Held in a bear hug by Jorge Gutiérrez at the top of the 6-yard box, Bellingham stuck out his left leg and stabbed the ball past goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera for his third World Cup goal, his second this year.

Subhan Bakery

Five minutes later, Bellingham crossed from the left flank, and Kane outjumped Andrés Andrade to head the ball in for his 82nd international goal. Kane became England’s record World Cup scorer with his 11th goal, one more than Gary Lineker.

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