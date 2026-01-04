English is for communication, not knowledge: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, January 3, said that English is a language for communication and not a measure for knowledge. He was addressing the winter session of Telangana Assembly

Reddy criticised those who mocked his English and said,” English is a language used for communication and not knowledge.” In a video shared on social media, he cited Argentine footballer Lionel Messi as an example, stating that the icon knows the Spanish language, not English.

Reddy also cited examples of janitors in the United States, adding that they could communicate in English as they have been speaking the language since childhood.

The Chief Minister also said, “Telangana deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy know the English language since they have studied at a Central University and the National Defence Academy. I don’t know proper English since I have studied in a government school.”

Reddy further said that his job is to listen to people’s grievances and resolve their issues. “If these can be resolved through English, then I will speak the language 24 hours a day,” he concluded.

The third day of the Telangana Legislative Assembly saw irrigation ministers, one present and the other former, charging at each other regarding the Palamuru–Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project. The Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed, annulling the two-child norm policy for contesting in local body polls. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attacked Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) absence in the Assembly.

Bills tabled

The Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced by Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, was passed by the Assembly. The Bill scraps the two-child norm that disqualifies individuals with more than two children from contesting local body elections.