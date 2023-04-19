Enough drinking water for Hyderabad’s needs this summer: Water board

Hyderabad: There is sufficient water in the Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects to satisfy the drinking water demands of Hyderabad this summer, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) said on Wednesday.

The HMWS&SB stated that 270 MGD of water is pumped every day to cover the city’s drinking water demands.

Water was pumped from the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir and the Akkampally Balancing reservoir via the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project, Phases I, II, and III.

According to HMWS&SB, 1.38 TMC of water is supplied every month, and on Wednesday, the water storage capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar was reported at 157.61 TMC, down from 188.95 TMC on the same day the previous year.