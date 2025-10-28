Enrique Iglesias: Returning to India was always a priority

New Delhi: A whiff of nostalgia is set to hit, as the voice that ruled the Bluetooth playlists and MP3 players of every millennial is returning to India. Global Latin sensation Enrique Iglesias is all set to perform in the country once again after over a decade and he says it has always been his “priority to come back”.

It was in 2004, when Iglesias first came to India and again in 2012. He is now set to perform in Mumbai in October.

Iglesias told IANS exclusively that “there was no hiatus” and revealed what made now the right time for his return.

“There was no hiatus; it just takes time between albums and touring around to other countries to make it back over there. But it has always been a priority to come back, and I could not be more thrilled,” Iglesias told IANS.

Talking about India becoming a significant player in the global music conversation, the singer, who has earned the title of “King of Latin Pop”, shared his take on the evolution and said that he couldn’t be happier.

“It was bound to happen, and I couldn’t be happier. India has such amazing fans. They have such a great respect and appreciation for music. I must also point out how incredible the fans are when I perform in India. The energy it’s extraordinary,” said Iglesias, who was born in Madrid, Spain.

Iglesias went on to hint that there may be a collaboration brewing with an Indian artist.

Asked if he would ever consider collaborating with Indian artists or incorporating Indian sounds into your music, he said: “I am always open to ideas, and you never know — it could already be in the making.”

India is a country rich with musical heritage with classical, folk, indie, and Bollywood. Has any of these sounds influenced Iglesias creatively or inspired curiosity as a musician?

“I am influenced by everything and anything I hear to some degree…every single day,” pat came the reply from him.

Iglesias agrees that in the last 13 years, India has changed a lot and shared that he is forward to “the people, and of course, the food”, apart from his performance, which will take place on October 29 and October 30 in Mumbai promoted by EVA Live.

Ever since he began his musical journey in 1995, Iglesias has belted out timeless hits like Bailamos, Hero, Escape, Addicted, Rhythm Divine, Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), I’m a Freak, and Dirty Dancer, to name a few that once echoed through Walkmans, crackled on FM radios, and filled the mix CDs of every 1990s kid.

Asked if he still gets the same thrill stepping onto the stage as he did early in his career, or has his relationship with performing changed, Iglesias, whose estimated sales is over 100 million albums worldwide, said: “Not only that, but I still get nervous before every performance. Those things never seem to change.”