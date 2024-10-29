Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has launched a special program in Hyderabad aimed at training and providing jobs in UK for candidates to recruit staff nurses.

The program not only addresses the growing need for healthcare workers in the UK but also offers promising opportunities for young professionals from Telangana to gain international experience and secure high-paying jobs.

Qualifications for jobs in UK

To qualify candidates must meet the following requirements:

Completion of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) or BSc Nursing with at least six months of experience in mental health care.

Occupational English Test (OET) scores: a minimum of B grade in listening, reading, and speaking, and at least C+ grade in writing.

While the drive encourages freshers to apply, preference will be given to those with prior nursing experience.

There is no upper age limit to apply for jobs in the UK

Also Read Walk-in interviews for jobs in Dubai

Salary offered

Selected candidates for jobs in the UK will be offered a free 3-month foundation course (online) focusing on mental health and learning disabilities. This course will be provided during the visa processing stage and will align with the Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) training, which will be conducted both in India and the UK.

According to TOMCOM, nurses recruited through this program can expect monthly earnings between Rs 2.5 lakhs to Rs 3 lakhs.

How to apply

Candidates interested in participating in the recruitment process for jobs in the UK can contact TOMCOM at 8919047600 for more information and registration details.