Ensure appointment of child marriage prohibition officers: SC to Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to ensure appointment of child marriage prohibition officers in every district and directed it to specify the policy steps it has taken for enforcement of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala asked the Ministry of Women and Child Development to furnish data after collecting them from all states on the number of cases registered under the 2006 law and steps taken for its enforcement.

“The Union government shall engage with state government and ensure appointment of child marriage prohibition officers in every district and that they are not given multifarious duties,” the bench said.

Also Read NCPCR seeks Bengal govt’s report on child marriages

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO ‘Society for Enlightenment and Voluntary Action’ which has claimed the Act was not being enforced in letter and spirit.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said a bill was moved in Parliament seeking raising the marriageable age of women to 21 years. The bill is currently before a select committee, the ASG said.