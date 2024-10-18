‘Ensure better services to people’: GHMC commissioner to officials

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ilambarithi K on Friday, October 18, directed officials to provide better services to the people of Hyderabad.

He enquired about the works and programmes being conducted by the respective departments. The heads of departments briefed Ilambarithi about the activities being conducted by their respective departments.

The commissioner asked all departments to work in coordination and focus on sanitation management and to organise the garbage collection process more efficiently across Hyderabad. HVODs of respective departments are advised to conduct regular reviews with their affiliated departments.

K Ilambarithi took full additional charge as the commissioner of the GHMC on Thursday.

He succeeds Amarapali Kata, who was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh cadre. Ilambarithi had previously served as the transport commissioner and the director of census operations. During his nearly two decades of service, Ilambarithi held several key positions, such as the collector of Nirmal and Khammam and the chairman and managing director at Telangana state mineral development corporation.

The new GHMC commissioner had previously served as commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation in 2009 and as zonal commissioner of GHMC between 2010 and 2012. It is to be noted that the civic body has seen three commissioners in the last six months.