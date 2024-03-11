Ensure free, impartial Lok Sabha elections: ECI to observers

Hyderabad: Telangana chief election officer Vikas Raj virtually attended a meeting held by the Election Commission of India (ECI) at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on Monday, March 11, to review the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The ECI also appointed senior IAS, IPS, and IRS officers as observers. The officials were informed about their roles, duties and responsibilities in the upcoming elections.

The ECI reiterated that from the period of appointment until the process of election is completed, the observers will work under its superintendence, control and discipline.

In a statement, the ECI stated, “All Observers should provide direct inputs from the field, as an interface with the election machinery, candidates, political parties and electors to ensure that the Acts, rules, procedures, instructions and guidance related to elections are strictly and impartially followed.”

The ECI instructed the observers to update themselves with the latest developments and check the election commission portal regularly for the latest instructions.

Stressing that the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections are the biggest in the world with 96 crore voters, the ECI requested that all complaints and issues of candidates be resolved at the earliest within the framework of election laws.