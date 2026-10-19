Ensure full utilisation of SC/ST Sub-Plan funds: Bhatti

Hyderabad: The state government is committed to fully utilise the budget allocations under the SC/ST Sub-Plan funds, without delay, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday, October 19.

He directed officials to make sure that the funds are used for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste/Tribes of Telangana. “The expenditures must be in line with the allocations. Special attention should be paid, and there should be no lag,” he said at a review meeting.

The Deputy Chief Minister instructed senior officials to conduct regular review meetings and keep an updated note on allocated funds and expenditure, as well as the remaining balance.

“With this, a comprehensive plan should be chalked out to ensure the state’s financial system aligns with long-term interests,” he said.