Ensure implementation of Places of Worship Act: AIMPLB to Centre

Lucknow: Amid the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque and Qutub Minar row in the country, the All India Shia Personal Law Board on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding the Centre to ensure the implementation of Places of Worship Act 1991, the Section 3 of which bars the conversion of places of worship.

In the Executive meeting, the Board also said that the members will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present a memorandum to “stop surveying all the mosque and heritage monuments”.

The remarks of the Board came after a plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the constitutional validity of certain sections of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, saying that it barefacedly violates the principles of secularism and rule of law.

Meanwhile, a plea had also been filed in Delhi’s Saket court urging the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli. However, the Court has reserved the order on the matter.

Also Read Gyanvapi Mosque row: Varanasi court to announce verdict today

The AIMPLB alleged that the situation in the country is “going more communal than before”.

“We should follow the Constitution. We will meet and give a memorandum to the President of India and Prime Minister of India to stop this communal overture like surveying all the mosques and heritage monuments. We need to work as a society to build unity among Hindus and Muslims not divide them,” Board spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas said.

Earlier this month, the Board had decided to extend legal assistance to the Muslim side in the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque case.