Ensure in’tl standards at all zoos in Telangana: Min Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest minister Konda Surekha has directed officials to ensure that all zoos in the state adhere to international standards.

She emphasised the need to provide additional amenities for visitors to avoid inconvenience and called for special measures to protect the animals in these facilities.

The minister issued these instructions during the 14th governing body meeting of the Zoo Parks Authority of Telangana (ZAPAT), held at the Secretariat on Thursday, May 22.

Addressing the gathering, minister Surekha stated that upgrading all zoological parks and urban forest parks with improved facilities would attract a larger number of visitors, thereby increasing revenue for the state.

She also recommended the implementation of best practices followed by zoos worldwide. Officials briefed the minister on the rising number of visitors to major forest parks in the state.

During the meeting, the zoo management budget was approved by the minister after discussions with the officials.

The meeting was attended by principal secretary of the forest department Ahmad Nadeem, PCCF (HoFF) Dr. Suvarna, and chief wildlife warden Elusing Meru, among others.