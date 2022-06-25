Ensure no child is left behind, Sisodia tells Delhi govt school principals

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday held a meeting with over 200 principals from government schools of the national capital to set the targets and strategy for the new academic session.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, asked the principals to set minimum benchmarks in their schools regarding infrastructure, cleanliness, and school environment.

“In the last seven years, the government has done a lot of work on schools and has set up a great model of education. But now it is the responsibility of the school heads to set their own accountability for their schools and ensure that nothing falls below the minimum benchmark set by the schools,” he said, adding that the government will provide all the necessary facilities and funds to the schools.

The Deputy CM said that it is the responsibility of the principals to ensure that no student is left behind.

Along with the implementation of various academic activities, the principals need to ensure that they set a minimum benchmark of quality of education, cleanliness and maintenance of infrastructure in their schools, Sisodia said.

“The aim of the Delhi government is to provide dignified education space to all children coming to Delhi government schools and not paying attention to them will be an injustice to the children who have chosen our schools over others,” he said.

“Apart from this, the principals must also take the responsibility of maintaining the positive classroom culture. They should encourage teachers and students to turn classrooms into their area of expression and thoughts,” Sisodia added.