‘Ensure peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi,’ Telangana DGP tells police

Commissioners of Police, DCPs and SPs should visit the pandals and record their observations and remarks in point books, he said.

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Telangana DGP Anand in uniform speaking during a meeting or press conference.
Telangana DGP CV Anand addresses a meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police C V Anand on Monday, September 7, directed police officials to make comprehensive security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities across the state.

The DGP held a video conference with SIs and senior police officers across the state and reviewed preparations for the festivities, which will commence on September 14 and culminate with the immersion of Ganesh idols on September 25, a press release said.

He said a dedicated online portal had been introduced to collect and monitor details of Ganesh pandals. Information on the location of pandals, organisers and committee members, as well as vehicles to be used for idol immersion, should be updated on the platform, he said.

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Commissioners of Police, DCPs and SPs should visit the pandals and record their observations and remarks in point books, he said.

Police should pay special attention to electrical safety and traffic management around Ganesh pandals and coordinate closely with the Electricity, Fire and other departments, the DGP said.

Organisers should be encouraged to deploy volunteers and ensure CCTV cameras and queue-management arrangements at pandals, he said.

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Anand said police should collect advance information on immersion routes, roads and bridges, including their load-bearing capacity, and ensure appropriate traffic and security arrangements for September 25.

He directed officials to use geo-tagging to help monitor pandals and security arrangements.

The DGP also directed officers to keep a close watch on social media and promptly address any issues that could affect public order.

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