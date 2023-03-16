Ensure preventive steps to curb COVID-19 rise: Union Health min to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has written to the Telangana government to take effective steps in managing COVID-19 infections.

In a letter to the state government, the ministry’s secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out the rising case of COVID-19 infections in Telangana.

According to the ministry, the number of cases registered on March 8 to March 15 rose from 132 to 267, which is a 0.31% positivity rate.

“The ministry advises the Telangana state government to examine COVID-19 infections at a micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementing measures for prompt and effective management. The state should maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required,” Bhushan said.

The letter asked the government to launch adequate and proactive testing centers and track new emerging COVID-19 variants and influenza-like illness as well as Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).

Genome sequence should be taken up. Proactive promotion of vaccines and COVID-19-appropriate behaviour particularly in enclosed spaces must be implemented, the letter stated.