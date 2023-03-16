Hyderabad: Ahead of Ramzan, officials directed to take up repairs near mosques

Hyderabad: The State government has directed the officials concerned to take adequate measures for the celebration of the ensuing holy month of Ramzan which begins on March 23 and instructed them that the arrangements should be put in place for the convenience of people in the twin cities.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a review meeting with officials at his office here on Thursday. Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman Masiullah Khan, Haj Committee Chairman Saleem, Waqf Board CEO Khaja Moinuddin, senior officials from GHMC, Waterworks, Electrical and Sanitary departments were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the people had been celebrating the festivals on a happy note since the formation of Telangana State and the State government was making adequate arrangements for all the festivals.

During the meeting, officials were directed to take up the road repair, sanitation and lighting arrangement works near mosques to ensure that people may not face any inconvenience during the holy month of Ramzan.

Directions were also issued to the concerned department to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply during the holy month.

Responding to the issue of stray dog menace, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav asked the GHMC officials to conduct a special drive and to resolve the problem immediately.

As the Iftar parties are organized regularly in the mosques, the dust bins should be arranged adequately and the garbage should be cleared from time to time under the supervision of sanitary officers, the Minister added.