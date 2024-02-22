Ensure roads are cleaned by 7 am, GHMC commissioner tells staff

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Ronald Rose, has instructed zonal deputy commissioners (ZDCs) to ensure that the garbage vulnerable points (GVP) on main roads are cleaned by 7 am daily.



He told the officials to start overseeing the work by 5:45 am.

He asked officials to make sure that garbage is collected effectively in order to proactively avoid complaints, especially from local corporators. Swachh auto drivers were orders to reach daily for garbage collection and collect garbage from hotels, malls, commercial complexes, and function halls as soon as possible.

The directives were issued by Commissioner Rose during a review of these initiatives with officials on Wednesday.

Highlighting the importance of cleanliness, Ronald Rose urged Deputy Commissioners (DC) to take proactive measures to address complaints from local corporators regarding garbage disposal.