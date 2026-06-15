Ensure timely supply of student welfare materials: Azharuddin

The meeting focused on the timely supply of uniforms, school bags, shoes, socks, welcome kits, stationery items, dining sets, bedding materials and other essential items for students.

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Honourable Minister Md. Azamuddin speaking at a formal meeting with colleagues.
Minorities Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin held a meeting on Monday at the Secretariat to review the distribution of welfare materials for residential schools and hostels for the 2026-27 academic year.

The meeting reviews the supply of uniforms, welcome kits and other essential materials for students of Residential Educational Institutions and Welfare Hostels for the 2026-27 academic year.

The meeting focused on the timely supply of uniforms, school bags, shoes, socks, welcome kits, stationery items, dining sets, bedding materials and other essential items for students. Azharuddin directed officials to complete all arrangements and avoid last-minute execution of works.

Subhan Bakery

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Tribal Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, SC, ST, Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and senior officials attended the meeting.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

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