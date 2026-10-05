Entire world praises Indian electoral system: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao on Monday, October 5, said while the entire world lauds India’s democracy and electoral process, the Congress is trying to tarnish the image of the country’s democratic institutions for political gains by spreading false propaganda.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s state office bearers here, he said India stands as the world’s largest and most successful democracy.

He alleged that the Congress cannot digest a ordinary “chaiwala” becoming the prime minister of the country.

All Congress CMs should resign: Ramchander Rao

Slamming Mallikarjun Kharge’s “all the elections were illegal” remarks, he demanded that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president should make Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the CMs of Congress-ruled Keralam and Himachal Pradesh resign.

Kharge on October 3 demanded dissolving the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, saying that “all the elections were illegal” and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of all the states were “illegal.” Kharge said fresh polls should be conducted on ballot papers.

Rao claimed that “lakhs and crores” of illegal infiltrators are coming to the fore in the country.

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“Congress is not able to digest this. The party feels it would lose elections if the illegal voters who came from foreign countries are removed from the electoral rolls. Congress is not voicing opposition to the inclusion of foreigners in the voters lists,” he said.

He said Congress praises EVMs and the EC when they win, but blames them whenever they lose.

Asserting that the BJP believes in the Constitution, he said Indian citizens, irrespective of their religion, should be part of voters lists.

30,000 Rohingyas in Maheshwaram: Telangana BJP chief

It was revealed that in Hyderabad’s Maheshwaram assembly constituency alone, there are around 30,000 Rohingyas and other illegal voters, he claimed.

Attacking the ruling Congress in Telangana, he alleged that the state government in Telangana has failed to implement its election promises, including the six “guarantees” though it would be completing three years in office.