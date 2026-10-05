TPCC seeks seizure of pre-printed Form 7s in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) demanded the immediate seizure of pre-printed and bulk-prepared Form 7 (voter deletion applications) across Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, October 5, TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to misuse Form 7 during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“The electoral roll data was accessed, organised family-wise and used to prepare Form 7 applications in advance. Only the objector’s name was left vacant,” he said.

He said the Congress had submitted Form 7 applications from Musheerabad to the Chief Electoral Officer on October 1, in which the names, addresses and electoral details of a Congress booth-level agent and more than 30 members of his family were pre-printed.

“The objector was a BJP booth-level agent. This was not a voter sitting at home and filling a Form 7 from personal knowledge. Someone first extracted the electoral data, sorted an entire family, printed the forms and then left only one blank for the objector’s name,” he said.

“How are voter data easily accessible?”

He said that the same pre-printed forms were used in Bahadurpura and Goshamahal constituencies. “After the Musheerabad case came to light, several forms were held back. Around 70,000 Form 7 applications are lying with a BJP constituency in-charge in an assembly segment,” Nizamuddin claimed.

The TPCC has demanded that all pre-printed, bulk-prepared or single-person batches of Form 7 applications be immediately impounded and sealed.

“We demand the download logs for Musheerabad, Bahadurpura and Goshamahal to establish who accessed the data, when it was downloaded and from which system or platform. Without the download log, we are left with an allegation. The moment the log is produced, the trail becomes verifiable,” he said.

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He also demanded an explanation of how its booth-level agents allegedly obtained family-wise voter details and pre-filled Form 7 applications. “This is not about one booth or one family anymore. It is about whether voter deletion is being converted into an organised political exercise using electoral-roll data,” he said.