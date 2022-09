Envoys of 5 countries including Saudi present credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted credentials from five new envoys, including Saudi Arabia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In an official statement, the Rahstrapati Bhavan said, “President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Ms Marlene Inemwin Moses, High Commissioner of Republic of Nauru; Mr Saleh Eid Al-Husseini, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Bassam Alkhatib, Ambassador of Syrian Arab Republic; Dr Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of Czech Republic; and Mr Raymond Serge Bale, Ambassador of Republic of Congo at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Envoys of 5 countries who presented their credentials were

Dr Bassam Alkhatib, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Bassam Alkhatib (Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)

Raymond Serge Bale, Ambassador of the Republic of Congo present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)

Dr Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of the Czech Republic present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)