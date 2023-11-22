Epack Prefab commissions facility in Andhra Pradesh at investment of Rs 200 cr

New Delhi: Epack Prefab, a manufacturer of pre-engineered structures, on Wednesday announced commissioning of its new facility in Andhra Pradesh set up with an investment of around Rs 200 crore.

Spread over 24 acre, the new plant has an annual production capacity of 87,000 metric tonne, the UP-based company said in a statement.

The new facility is located in the Tirupati region (Andhra Pradesh) and represents an investment of Rs 198 crore, it said.

Besides, the company has two manufacturing plants in Ghiloth, Rajasthan, and Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh with a combined production capacity of 1,00,000 metric tonne per annum (MTPA).

The company’s overall capacity now stands at 1,87,000 MTPA .

With the commissioning of the third unit, Epack Prefab said it will cater to the growing demand for pre-engineered structures in the domestic as well as the international markets.

Nikhil Bothra, Director of Epack Prefab in the Middle East and Africa, said there has been a significant demand in these regions for pre-engineered structures and Indian products are held in high regard for their cost-effectiveness and exceptional quality, making them the preferred choice.

“Pre-engineered structures are gaining prominence in the construction industry due to their sustainability features, which include minimal dust emissions, up to 60 per cent lower carbon emissions, and a time-saving advantage of up to 50 per cent when compared to traditional construction practices involving bricks and cement,” he said.

Pre-engineered structures cater to a wide range of industries, including cement, retail, automotive, aviation, and hospitality.