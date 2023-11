Visakhapatnam: An auto-carrying school children collided with a lorry near Sangam Sarath Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning.

VIDEO | Eight school children were injured when the auto they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Visakhapatnam earlier today. The incident was captured on CCTV.



(Disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion advised) pic.twitter.com/JE7BZiBQi1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2023

Eight children from Bethany School were injured, in the incident, officials said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital and are being treated.

More details are awaited.