AP: 15 boats destroyed in fire at Visakhapatnam jetty area

The fire broke out in a town jetty area where fishing boats were anchored. After receiving information about the blaze, firefighters rushed to the spot, Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer S Renukayya told PTI.

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out in a jetty area here in the early hours of Monday and gutted at least 15 fishing boats, officials said.

The cause of the fire, which broke out around 1 am and was doused by 4 am, is yet to be ascertained, according to officials.

“We pressed 12 fire tenders into service and took help from the National Disaster Response Force and the Visakhapatnam Port Trust,” he said.

The officer said there are no reports of any casualties so far.

