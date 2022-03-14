Equities start week on positive note; Sensex up 936 pts

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 14th March 2022 7:22 pm IST
Sensex surges over 350 pts in early trade; Nifty above 17,300
Representative Image

New Delhi: The rally in equity indices continued from the past week to settle sharply higher on Monday.

“Markets started the week on a buoyant note and gained over one and a half percent, in continuation of the prevailing rebound. After the flat start, the benchmark indices inched gradually higher, thanks to healthy buying in banking and IT majors and finally ended around the day’s high,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research at Religare Broking.

“Upbeat global cues combined with bargain hunting in index majors are pushing the markets higher. Markets will first react to the inflation data in early trade on Tuesday. Besides, updates on prevailing geopolitical tension and the performance of global markets will remain in focus.”

MS Education Academy

Sensex settled 1.7 per cent or 936 points higher at 56,486 points, whereas Nifty 1.5 per cent or 241 points up at 16,871 points.

“Investments are chipping in as commodities prices are reverting. FIIs selling and crude prices are subsiding, which is expected to continue based on diplomatic developments and provide an edge to the domestic market,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Among the stocks, Infosys, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, rising 3.8 per cent, 3.3 per cent, 3.2 per cent, 3.0 per cent, and 2.9 per cent, respectively.

IOC, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, HDFC Life shares, on the contrary, were the top losers on Monday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button