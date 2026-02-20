Eric Dane, Grey’s Anatomy star, passes away at 53

Hyderabad: Eric Dane, best known for playing Dr Mark Sloan, or “McSteamy,” on Grey’s Anatomy, has passed away at the age of 53. His family confirmed his death on Thursday after a brave battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease. Dane had publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

Family and Final Days

In a statement shared with the media, Dane’s family expressed their sorrow, mentioning how he spent his final moments surrounded by his loved ones, his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia. The statement also highlighted Dane’s dedication to raising awareness about ALS, stating that he became an advocate for the disease in the hopes of helping others facing similar challenges.

ALS and Eric Dane’s Battle

ALS is a rare condition that attacks the motor neurons, leading to gradual muscle paralysis. Dane had spoken openly about his struggles, particularly losing function in his right arm. In a 2025 interview, he mentioned the emotional impact of his diagnosis, reflecting on how his father had died when Dane was young. Despite his health challenges, Dane remained active in promoting awareness for ALS, speaking about his experiences on various platforms.

Dane’s career spanned over three decades. He rose to fame for his role in Grey’s Anatomy, where his character, Mark Sloan, became a fan favourite. He was later featured in the action drama The Last Ship, playing the role of Captain Tom Chandler. Dane also appeared in HBO’s Euphoria as the father of Nate Jacobs, and in films like X-Men: The Last Standand Marley & Me.

Following his passing, tributes poured in from his co-stars and colleagues. Grey’s Anatomy co-star Kim Raver remembered Dane for his impeccable comedic timing, while Euphoria creator Sam Levinson shared his heartfelt condolences, expressing how working with Dane was a true honor.