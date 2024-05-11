Errabelli says he knew he would lose Telangana Assembly election

Hyderabad: Former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao raised eyebrows in the BRS circles when he said he knew three months before the Assembly elections that he would lose that election.

Speaking with media in Warangal on Saturday, he said that he had urged BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to change the party candidates in 20 Assembly constituencies including him, and to field him from some other constituency.

Errabelli has lost from Palakurthi Assembly constituency by a margin of 46,872 votes. Congress candidate Mamidala Yashaswini won the 2023 Assembly elections.

Errabelli also stated that he had predicted 40 seats for BRS in the Assembly elections and that he knew the pulse of the people.

He predicted a victory for BRS in Warangal Lok Sabha segment, where he felt BRS candidate Marepalli Sudheer Kumar could win with a margin of 40,000 votes. He said that BJP and Congress were competing for the second position there.