Phone tapping case: Errabelli alleges ‘plot’ against him by Congress govt

Taking a dig at former BRS leader Kadiam Srihari, who switched over to the Congress party, he said that Srihari changed the party for some other post

Published: 6th April 2024 6:57 pm IST
BRS senior leader and former minister Erraballi Dayakar Rao.

Hyderabad: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao made sensational remarks against the Congress government in the ‘Palakurti Rythu Diksha’ program on Saturday, April 6, stating that it was plotting against him.

“They are plotting against me. They are trying to implicate me in the case of phone tapping and send me to jail. If I have to go to jail, I will go. But I will not change the party,” said Dayakar Rao.

Further, he claimed that the police once beat him three times for the sake of the farmers.

“They are threatening to send me to jail again, and I am ready to go to jail,” he said, adding that he has nothing to do with the phone tapping case.

Taking a dig at former BRS leader Kadiam Srihari, who switched over to the Congress party, Dayakar said that Srihari changed the party for political opportunities.

