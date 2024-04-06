BRS phone tapping case: BJP meets Telangana Guv, seeks CBI inquiry

Hyderabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Saturday met Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan and urged him to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the allege phone tapping case that took place during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime.

The delegation was led by BJP National OBC Morcha president and ex-Telangana president Dr Laxman. In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the BJP pointed to the on-going investigation into alleged tapping of phones of private persons and politicians who were opponents of the BRS government during its rule between 2014 to 2023.

The BJP leaders expressed concern over serious breaches of privacy and security, with evidence emerging of senior police officers behind the entire phone tapping operation.

“Allegations of tapping phones of opposition leaders during elections and extorting money from businessmen, with the complicity of BRS leaders. Given the gravity of the situation and potential threats to national security and individual liberties, the BJP urged the Governor to seek a report from the state and initiate a thorough CBI investigation into the matter, which falls under the concurrent jurisdiction of both governments and the Election Commission,” said Dr. Laxman.

In the same case, BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on April 3 sent defamation notices to minister Konda Surekha, MLA Y Srinivas Reddy and KK Mahendar Reddy for accusations against him in connection to the phone tapping case. Congress leaders over the last month have been critical of the BRS ever since the issue came to light.