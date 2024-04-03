Phone tapping case: KTR sends defamation notices to Konda Surekha, 2 others

The former minister already sent legal notices to some media and social media channels for spreading “false” news about him a few days ago.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, April 3, sent defamation notices to minister Konda Surekha, MLA Y Srinivas Reddy and KK Mahendar Reddy for accusations against him in connection to the phone tapping case.

The BRS in a press release said that along with the Congress leaders, news outlets and some YouTube channels have also been issued notices once again for making “untrue accusations against KTR who has no connection with the case.”

KTR said that even the chief minister would not be spared in case of false accusations against him.

“A defamation suit will be filed against the individuals if they do not issue an apology in one week,” KTR’s legal team warned.

