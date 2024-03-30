KTR sends legal notices to media, YouTube channels for ‘false’ news

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao has sent legal notices to some media and social media channels for spreading “false” news about him.

According to the legal team of the former minister, there has been a concerning trend of deliberate attacks on various social media platforms in recent days. Certain individuals and entities with vested interests have been spreading defamatory and slanderous content targeting him and his family members on unrelated matters.

It is evident that the motive behind these baseless attacks is to tarnish the reputation of K.T. Rama Rao and his family. In response, legal actions are being taken against these individuals and organisations that are acting with malicious intent, said the statement.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, already sent legal notices to several social media channels, urging them to immediately remove the defamatory content circulating about him and his family members. Some channels have responded apologetically, and the derogatory links have been taken down.

“However, if these channels fail to comply within seven days, we will be compelled to pursue further legal action against them. Additionally, we are in the process of sending notices to other social media channels involved in spreading defamatory content against K.T. Rama Rao and his family,” the legal team said.

“We strongly advise individuals and institutions with vested interests to refrain from participating in such defamatory acts. Any continued dissemination of false information will be met with appropriate legal consequences,” it added.