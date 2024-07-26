Errant Hamas rockets kill two Palestinians sheltering in UNRWA school: IDF

A failed Hamas rocket barrage launched from a humanitarian area struck a United Nations school in Khan Yunis, killing two Palestinians and wounding several more, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday, July 25.

The rockets hit the Al Qarara school on Wednesday, the army said. Palestinians have been sheltering since the army re-entered southern Gaza City to counter Hamas’s efforts to re-establish itself.

None of the projectiles fired reached Israeli territory. Numerous hits were identified in the area of the school.

In coordination between Israel and the World Health Organization, several injured Palestinians were evacuated for treatment to the International Medical Corps field hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Since returning to Khan Yunis, soldiers have eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled approximately 50 Hamas facilities.

Also in Khan Yunis, soldiers recovered the bodies of five Israelis killed on October 7 from a tunnel.

They were identified as Ravid Katz, 51; Maya Goren, 56, Oren Goldin, 33; Sgt. Kiril Brodski, 19; and Staff Sgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20. All had previously been declared by the military based on intelligence information.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said the bodies were found based on interrogations of Palestinian terrorists in custody and other intelligence information.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

Of the 115 remaining hostages, 39 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.