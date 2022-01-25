Ertugrul star Ayberk Pekcan passes away; Esra Bilgic left heartbroken

Hyderabad: Prominent Turkish actor Ayberk Pekcan known for his role in popular historical series ‘Resurrection: Ertugrul’, passed away due to lung cancer on Monday. He was 51.

According to various media reports, Ayberk, who essayed the role of Artuk Bey in Diriis Ertugrul, was battling with cancer for a prolonged period of time. He has shared shared a long note about his health issue few months ago, saying: “Dear friends… The process that started with the doctor I went to with a complaint of back pain has come to this point today. I have lung cancer. The tumor has also spread to the liver and adrenal glands. Unfortunately, this disease did not show any symptoms in its initial stages. The first day of chemotherapy… My biggest support is with my family. So are my friends nearby… I will do my best to regain my health. Keep your health wishes and prayers with you. Stay well…”

Soon after the news broke, Ayberk Pekcan’s Ertugrul co-stars Esra Bilgic and Engin Altan Duzyatan took to their Instagram handles to pour in their condolences.

Esra, who played the role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared BTS photos with Ayberk Pekcan from the series along with a heart-wrenching note that was written in Turkish. It read: “Today is having such a hard day. I am saddened to lose my dear brother Ayberk. Ayberk brother is one of my elders who changed my perspective towards the profession with his valuable advices he gave me in Dirilis: Ertugrul, my first step into acting.”

She further wrote, “He was a very intelligent player that I had the chance to play with. He was also a very funny and cheerful person. Sending condolences to all his family and loved ones.”

“Rest in peace Ayberk brother,” posted Duzyatan on his Instagram Stories.

Several Ertugrul fans from across the world offered prayers and expressed grief over the actor’s demise on Twitter. Check them out below.

Too sad to know that Artuk Bey of Dirilis Ertuğrul lost his life. Artuk Bey (Ayberk Pekcan) was hospitlized and receiving cancer treatment in hospital for a while. May his soul rest in peace… AMIN pic.twitter.com/kz16cTJxMu — Ali ŞAHİN (@AliSahin501) January 24, 2022

#AyberkPekcan

#artukbey #ErtuğrulGazi



" إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ "

"Verily we belong to Allah and verily to him do we return." .

May Allah bless his family with patience. May he rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/6Jva2K7ncl — mohammed nizam (@mohammednizammm) January 24, 2022

Sad news for Ertugrul fans😌

Ayberk pakcen aka Artuk bay lost his life to cancer. #magfirah #ErtuğrulGazi pic.twitter.com/CV3DztSaRe — Fayaaz Takkar (@yi_kus_andrabi) January 24, 2022

END OF AN ERA

May his Soul Rest in Peace #ErtuğrulGazi pic.twitter.com/n8I7ppG1Er — h-a-m-m-a-d (@iamhmmad1) January 25, 2022

Met Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey from Ertugrul, when he came to Islamabad, Pakistan – passed away today at the age of 51 after battling cancer for long. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vynbcP1wTr — Shiffa Z. Yousafzai (@Shiffa_ZY) January 25, 2022