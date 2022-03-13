Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s recent pics will leave you drooling

Mumbai: One of the most loved Turkish stars Esra Bilgic is best known for her charming role as Halime Sultan in the historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi. With her dazzling looks and breathtaking performance in the drama series, the actress has attracted huge applause from the people across the world.

Seeing her popularity, a famous cellular company of Pakistan selected her as the face of the organization. She is also the brand ambassador of the Pakistani cricket team Peshawar Zalmi. The actress, who acquired the position on national crush of Pakistan and became an overnight sensation when Ertugrul started airing on Pak’s Television, often keeps treating her fans with mesmerising and elegant pictures on Instagram.

Esra, who enjoys her over 6.6 million followers on Instagram, often leaves her fans swooning over her bold and beautiful pictures on social media. We have compiled her best recent beautiful pictures that will surely leave you drooling. Check them out below.

On the professional front, Esra Bilgic was last seen in the period drama Kanunsuz Topraklar. The series was canceled after 16 episodes due to poor ratings.