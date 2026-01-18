Escaped jail inmate recaptured after encounter in UP’s Kannauj: Police

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 18th January 2026 3:35 pm IST
Kannauj: An inmate who had escaped from the Kannauj district jail earlier this month was arrested on Sunday, January 18, after he was injured in a police encounter, a senior police officer said.

SP Vinod Kumar said the accused, Dumpy alias Shiva, a resident of the Malgawa village under the Thathiya police station area, had fled from the district jail on January 5 and was nabbed during a checking operation this morning.

He said a surveillance team, Special Operations Group personnel and the Gursahaiganj station in-charge were conducting checks near Tara Bagiya on the Muradganj crossing-Tirwa Road, when the accused opened fire, prompting retaliatory action by the police.

During the encounter, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his left leg and was taken to the district hospital in Kannauj for treatment, the SP said.

A country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered from his possession, Kumar added.

Two inmates had escaped from the district jail on January 5 by scaling the boundary wall with the help of blankets. They were identified as Dumpy, lodged under the POCSO Act, and Ankit of Hazarapur village, lodged under the Arms Act.

The DIG and the SP had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on both the absconding inmates. The SP said efforts were on to arrest the second escaped inmate, Ankit, at the earliest.

