Popular Bollywood couple confirms divorce, ‘Have decided to…’

Mumbai: In past few years, several Indian film industry couples have shocked their fans by announcing separation and the latest to make such an announcement is Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani.

In a joint statement released to Delhi Times, the Bollywood actress and her husband have confirmed their decision to part ways after 11 years of marriage. The couple emphasized that the separation is amicable and underscored their commitment to the well-being of their two daughters, 6-year-old Radhya and 4-year-old Miraya.

“We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” the statement read.

Rumours about their separation had been circulating on the internet, gaining traction after a Reddit post hinted at potential infidelity on Bharat’s part. The post claimed Bharat was seen at a New Year’s Day party in Bengaluru with an alleged girlfriend, sparking speculation.

Bharat’s absence from Esha’s recent birthday celebration and Hema Malini’s birthday in 2023 further fueled the rumours. The couple, who tied the knot in a simple ceremony at the ISKCON Temple, Mumbai, in 2012, welcomed their first daughter, Radhya, after five years of marriage. Their second daughter, Miraya Takhtani, was born in 2019.