Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani’s patch-up on cards?

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra is said to be upset by his daughter Esha Deol’s choice to divorce Bharat Takhtani, as per reports. The couple got married in 2012 and shared that they were separating a few days back. They have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, who are six and four years old.

According to the latest reports, Dharmendra wants Esha and Bharat to reconsider their choice of getting separated and try to fix things between them.

“No parents can be happy seeing their children’s family being broken. Even Dharmendra ji is a father and one can understand his pain. It’s not that he is against his daughter’s decision to get separated but what’s her to rethink over it,” a source told Bollywood Life.

The source stated that Dharmendra has a strong bond with Esha and Bharat and has consistently been there for them. He respects their privacy but is concerned about their well-being and happiness.

“He is truly feeling unhappy, so he is hoping that they will change their minds about divorcing. The children love both their mother’s parents and father’s parents equally. It is not good for them to be separated from either side of the family especially for a long time. If there’s a chance that things can go back to how they were before – with everyone living together happily – then as a father, Dharamji thinks they should try,” the source added.

Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani Divorce Statement

Esha and Bharat had issued a statement, saying, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”

They tied the knot in a simple ceremony at the ISKCON Temple, Mumbai, on June 29, 2012. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Radhya, after five years of marriage, followed by the birth of their second daughter, Miraya Takhtani, in 2019.