Here’s Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s total net worth

Mumbai: On February 7, Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani officially confirmed their separation after 12 years of marriage. The couple, parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, issued a joint statement to the Delhi Times.

“We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” the statement read. Ever since this shocking announcement came in, there has been a renewed interest among fans in knowing who businessman Bharat Takhtani is and also the former couple’s net worth.

Everything About Bharat Takhtani And His Net Worth

Bharat Takhtani, a prominent Mumbai-based businessman from a Sindhi family, tied the knot with Esha Deol in a simple ceremony at the ISKCON Temple, Mumbai, on June 29, 2012. He is the director of Zar Jewels Private Limited, established in 1950, and reportedly manages R.G. Bangles Pvt Ltd. His net worth is estimated to be over Rs 165 crore.

Esha Deol Net Worth

Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, made her acting debut in 2002. Known for films like Dhoom and No Entry, she took a hiatus post-marriage but returned with the short film Cakewalk and as a gang leader on Roadies X2 in 2012. Although her net worth is not precisely known, reports suggest it falls between Rs 50 to 100 crore.

As news of their separation circulates, fans are left curious about the details of the couple’s decision and the future paths of Esha and Bharat.