ESIC scam: CBI raids in Hubli, Bangalore

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday claimed to have registered a case against the assistant of ESIC Hospital Peenya, Bengaluru, and others on the allegation of embezzlement of Rs 96.43 lakhs.

A complaint in this regard was received from ESIC Department.

The CBI teams on Tuesday conducted searches in Hubli, Bengaluru in this respect.

“The search has led to the recovery of incriminating documents,” said a source.

The probe agency has not given any official quote in the matter as of now.

Further details awaited.