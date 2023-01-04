Eatala Rajender dubs CM KCR as Emperor Nero

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender today alleged that CM KCR was acting as emperor Nero. He said the CM was ignoring the problems being faced by the aspirants of SI and police constable posts.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Shamirpet after meeting the aspirants of the police posts, Etala demanded that the CM allow all those aspirants, who qualified in running event, to appear for the written test.

Commenting on the issuance of various job notifications by the State government, Rajendar alleged that the State government was issuing the notifications to mislead the unemployed youth and added that there was no commitment on the part of the State government to fill them up. He alleged that no State has a pathetic recruitment process like the Telangana. he alleged that CM KCR, who promised to fill two lakh government jobs after coming to power, shrugged off his hands by releasing notifications for a couple of jobs instead of fulfilling his promise. He alleged that the jobs notified by the State government were not being filled by citing various reasons. He said the State government had cancelled JLM notification by citing mass copying in written exam and added that the notification issued by Singareni company was also cancelled in a similar manner by citing similar reasons.