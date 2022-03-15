EThames college launches incubation program in collab with TiE, IIIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City-based EThames college has announced their flagship incubation program ‘EThames ElabZ’ for students with an entrepreneurial spark.

The flagship incubation program is in partnership with TiE and IIIT Hyderabad and hopes to enable students to pursue entrepreneurship through a series of programs and activities.

Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education along with Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice Chairman of The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Suresh Raju, President, TiE Hyderabad, Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, Head of CIE, IIIT Hyderabad and Kali Prasad, Chairman of EThames College launched the program on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch, Kali Prasad said, “While we have witnessed incubation programs developed at universities and Engineering colleges, this is the first time, we are introducing incubation program at the graduation level that focuses on inspiring the students to build consumer brands and brick and mortar companies which will create more employment.”