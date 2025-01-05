Ethiopia earns over USD 216 million from horticulture exports

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia has earned more than $216 million from exports of horticultural commodities during the first five months of the current fiscal year, the country’s Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration has disclosed.

The East African country exported 39,225 tonnes of flowers to the international market, earning over $186 million during the first five months of the current Ethiopian 2024/2025 fiscal year, which started on July 8. Flower exports secured the largest share of the total revenue generated from the export of horticultural commodities during the reported period, the ministry disclosed in a statement issued on Friday.

The country also exported 71,305 tonnes of fruits and vegetables to the international market, generating more than $30 million.

The ministry said the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom are the top three destinations for Ethiopia’s flower exports, while Somalia, Djibouti, and the Netherlands are the top three destinations for vegetable exports.

According to recent data from the ministry, Ethiopia has generated some $2.63 billion in export revenue during the first five months of the current fiscal year amid strong performance in major agricultural export commodities, Xinhua news agency reported.

