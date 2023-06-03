Ethiopia government demolishes mosque, 3 Muslims shot dead

Three Muslim worshipers were shot to death and dozens injured by Ethiopian security forces following a demolition of the grand mosque Anwar Masjid in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

🚨 Ethiopian government forces have been firing directly at Muslim who have been protesting over demolition of Mosques around the capital which has led to multiple deaths.



The death toll has not been confirmed but it is thought at least 12 people have been killed.



Over the… pic.twitter.com/w6v5ZiRFe4 — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) June 3, 2023

The incident happened after Friday prayers. Police used tear gas on worshippers. Around 114 Muslims have been reportedly arrested.

Recently, the local authorities demolished several Muslim places of worship on the outskirts of Addis Ababa as part of a contentious urban planning project, sparking anger among Ethiopian Muslims.

A statement released by Fana Broadcasting Corporate, a state-affiliated channel, reported that 65 police officers had sustained “light and heavy injuries.”