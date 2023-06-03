Ethiopia government demolishes mosque, 3 Muslims shot dead

In the most recent clashes sparked by the destruction of mosques, protests took place after Friday prayers where police used tear gas directly on worshipers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 3rd June 2023 7:49 pm IST
Protest erupted following a demolition of the grand mosque Anwar Masjid in Addis Ababa the capital of Ethiopia on Friday.(Photo: Twitter).

Three Muslim worshipers were shot to death and dozens injured by Ethiopian security forces following a demolition of the grand mosque Anwar Masjid in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The incident happened after Friday prayers. Police used tear gas on worshippers. Around 114 Muslims have been reportedly arrested.

Recently, the local authorities demolished several Muslim places of worship on the outskirts of Addis Ababa as part of a contentious urban planning project, sparking anger among Ethiopian Muslims.

A statement released by Fana Broadcasting Corporate, a state-affiliated channel, reported that 65 police officers had sustained “light and heavy injuries.”

