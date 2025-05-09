EU to help Ukraine purchase weapons using Russian frozen assets

Kyiv: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday said the European Union will allocate almost 1.9 billion euros for military support to his country.

Shmyhal posted on his Telegram page that a billion euros from this amount will go toward the purchase of weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Some 600 million euros will go toward procuring artillery and ammunition and another 200 million will be used to bolster Ukraine‘s air defences.

Also Read Houthis say Russian sailors injured in US airstrikes on Yemen’s Red Sea port

Shmyhal said he’s particularly grateful to Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Italy which will help in the 1 billion euro purchase of weapons.

The Ukrainian official called the military support package “historic” because weapons will be purchased using proceeds from Russian frozen assets through the European Peace Fund.