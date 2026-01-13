European Parliament bans Iranian diplomats over protests

Amid the ongoing protests in Iran, the European Parliament on Monday, January 12, banned all Iranian diplomats from its premises.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola made the announcement on January 12. “It cannot be business as usual. As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises,” she posted on X.

It cannot be business as usual.



As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises.… — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) January 12, 2026

Metsola said that the European Parliament will not aid in legitimising the “regime that has sustained itself through torture, repression and murder.”

According to a report by Anadolu, earlier on Monday, Anouar El Anouni, the spokesperson of the European Commission, said member states are holding confidential discussions on whether to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organisation.

“The discussion among member states has been ongoing under confidential rules, as per established procedure, and I will not be able to go into details,” Anouar El Anouni told reporters in Brussels, stressing that any such designation would require unanimous approval by all EU countries.

He added that the Revolutionary Guard is already subject to far-reaching EU sanctions under multiple regimes, including those related to Iran’s weapons of mass destruction, human rights abuses and support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“We stand ready to propose new more severe sanctions following the violent crackdown on protesters. This is a decision for member states to take unanimously in the council,” he said.

Iran has been rocked by protests since late December 2025, beginning at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar on Dec. 28 amid the sharp depreciation of the Iranian Rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several cities across the country.

Responding to questions about Iran’s political future, El Anouni said: “It’s up to the Iranian people who represents them … Regime change is not part of the EU’s policies,” adding that Brussels would continue supporting Iranian civil society through diplomatic and economic tools.

EU spokesperson speaks on Gaza

He also addressed developments related to Gaza, saying the EU is awaiting a US announcement on the establishment of a proposed international “peace board.” El Anouni said the nomination of the board and its executive committee would be “an important step” toward implementing the Gaza peace plan.

The peace board, he said, would oversee a transitional administration and a Palestinian technical committee responsible for public services in Gaza. “Those are very important tasks. The EU will support work towards those tasks and contribute to them,” he added.