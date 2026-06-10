EV charging station damaged in Banjara Hills after theft

The theft comes at a time when the TGREDCO is planning to install closed circuit television cameras at 160 EV charging stations in Hyderabad.

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Charging guns stolen from an EV charging station in Banjara Hills
Charging guns stolen from an EV charging station in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: An EV charging station in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills was damaged after miscreants fled with charging guns on June 7. The incident came to light following an investigation by the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO).

The investigation reveled that the charging guns went offline on June 6 at the charging station near KBR Park. The station is part of TG REDCO’s 60-kW dual DC fast-charging network set up with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

A video shared on social media showed the charging guns missing from the station.

Subhan Bakery

The Banjara Hills police registered a case of theft under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

TGREDCO to place CCTV cameras at EV charging stations

The theft comes at a time when the TGREDCO is planning to install closed circuit television cameras at 160 EV charging stations in Hyderabad. The decision comes after a series of thefts targeting charging equipment left several locations out of service.

Cameras have already been installed at over 30 stations, with the remaining locations to be covered within the next few days, officials said.

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The surveillance drive comes after charging guns, cables, display units and internal components were stolen or vandalised at multiple stations across the city in recent weeks, including at LB Nagar, Nagole, Uppal, Amberpet, Abids, Gajularamaram and Kukatpally.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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