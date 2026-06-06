Hyderabad: 160 EV charging stations to get CCTV cover

Hyderabad: TGREDCO is rolling out CCTV cameras across all 160 fast EV charging stations in Greater Hyderabad after a series of thefts targeting charging equipment left several locations out of service.

Cameras have already been installed at over 30 stations, with the remaining locations to be covered within the next few days, officials said.

The surveillance drive comes after charging guns, cables, display units and internal components were stolen or vandalised at multiple stations across the city in recent weeks, including at LB Nagar, Nagole, Uppal, Amberpet, Abids, Gajularamaram and Kukatpally.

Four people have been arrested in connection with three separate incidents and booked under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carries a prison term of five to seven years for theft and damage to public property.

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Authorities said the cameras would enable rapid identification of anyone involved in tampering or theft, and warned that offenders would face strict legal action. Citizens have also been asked to report suspicious activity near charging points.

Meanwhile, officials provided a broader picture of Telangana’s EV charging infrastructure. The state currently has 1,063 operational charging stations, and around 816 more are expected to come online under the PM e-Drive scheme. Of the upcoming stations, 116 have received permissions under NPDCL while over 700 will fall under TGSPDCL’s jurisdiction.

In Greater Hyderabad, 40 additional fast chargers are being set up by REDCO alongside more than 27 stations being established by private companies. Officials said efforts are also underway to bring all charging stations across the city under a single unified app.